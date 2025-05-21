BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Weibo Corp. (WB) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $106.96 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $49.44 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, Weibo Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $119.53 million or $0.45 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $396.86 million from $395.50 million last year.Weibo Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $106.96 Mln. vs. $49.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $396.86 Mln vs. $395.50 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX