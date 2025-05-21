Anzeige
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on June 4 at 2:35 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on June 11 at 2:00 pm ET in Miami, FL.
  • Citi European Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on June 17 in London, UK.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Investor inquiries:
Shrinal Inamdar
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388
ir@zymeworks.com

Media inquiries:
Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388
media@zymeworks.com


