BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at RMB182.145 million, or RMB0.03 per share. This compares with RMB655.317 million, or RMB0.10 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn RMB0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to RMB7.186 billion from RMB7.927 billion last year.iQIYI, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB182.145 Mln. vs. RMB655.317 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.03 vs. RMB0.10 last year. -Revenue: RMB7.186 Bln vs. RMB7.927 Bln last year.For the first quarter, the company posted net income per ADS of RMB 0.19, compared with RMB 0.68 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings per ADS stood at RMB 0.31 per ADS as against the previous year's RMB 0.87 per ADS.Excluding items, earnings were RMB 304.420 million, lesser than RMB 844.325 million in 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX