Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE), the maker of iconic brands such as Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Aveeno®, and Tylenol®, today announced the Company's participation in Deutsche Bank's dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France. Thibaut Mongon, Chief Executive Officer, Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer, and Carlton Lawson, Group President, Europe, Middle East and Africa Latin America will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time 12:00 p.m. Central European Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on investors.kenvue.com and a replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno, BAND-AID Brand, Johnson's, Listerine, Neutrogena and Tylenol, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521562833/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Sofya Tsinis

Kenvue_IR@Kenvue.com

Media Relations:

Melissa Witt

Media@Kenvue.com