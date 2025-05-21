BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at RMB1.268 billion, or RMB1.21 per share. This compares with RMB581.17 million, or RMB0.56 per share, last year.Excluding items, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.381 billion or RMB1.32 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn RMB1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to RMB2.699 billion from RMB2.268 billion last year.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB1.268 Bln. vs. RMB581.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.21 vs. RMB0.56 last year. -Revenue: RMB2.699 Bln vs. RMB2.268 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB3.06-RMB3.12 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX