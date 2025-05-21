The Descartes Systems Group Inc: ArrowXL Optimizes Last Mile Delivery and Unlocks Capacity with Descartes

LONDON and ATLANTA, May 21, 2025, the U.K.'s largest and longest-established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist, is using Descartes' route planning and execution solution to automate and optimize last mile delivery route planning. This enables ArrowXL's route planning team to plan and optimize routes for deliveries dynamically and more efficiently, unlocking transportation capacity for the organization.

"ArrowXL is focused on bespoke services centered around a customer-first approach," said Rachel Hopkins, Chief Information Officer, ArrowXL. "With over 40 years' experience completing deliveries for the U.K.'s leading retailers, e-tailers, and manufacturers, we manage over 2.6 million consumer deliveries annually and we're growing. We cover 100 percent of the U.K., with 98% of the country covered six days a week and the remaining 2% covered on nominated days-all from seven main hubs and eight outbases using a fleet of 250 vehicles. We offer 'Next-Day', 'Nominated Day' and 'Diary Booking' delivery appointments to customers, as well as the setting up and connection of some white goods, assembly of some furniture items, and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling and packaging removal. Managing and executing these delivery services successfully at the sheer scale that we do requires precision planning and execution. With Descartes in place, our team of planners has automated and streamlined previous manual planning processes, allowing us to optimize our vehicle usage and minimize CO2 emissions. This approach increases capacity across our operations dynamically in real-time. Since the Descartes solution interfaces between our system and our clients' systems, we provide the entire value chain with a true view of delivery capacity to take advantage of, allowing everyone to increase operational efficiency."

Descartes' cloud-based last mile delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery. The Descartes solution improves route productivity by using advanced optimization technology to reduce the distance driven per delivery, which maximizes delivery capacity and reduces costs. In ArrowXL's case, Descartes helps the company to manage deliveries efficiently where boundaries between delivery locations and team areas are unclear. Descartes also improves delivery sustainability with increased route productivity.

"We're pleased our solution is playing an important role for ArrowXL in optimizing route planning and maintaining a high-level of customer experience," said Gary Taylor, VP Sales, EMEA at Descartes. "ArrowXL delivers goods daily in the U.K. for some of the highest profile brands in ecommerce and on the high street. Automating route planning and helping planners to execute this function dynamically will continue to allow the business to unlock capacity, support with increasing revenue, and enable their own clients to provide more delivery slots to their customers, all of which improves overall customer experience and service levels."

About ArrowXL

ArrowXL is the UK's largest and longest-established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist.

About Descartes

