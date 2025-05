BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Wednesday reported Net loss of RMB63.1 million or $8.7 million for the first quarter, lower than RMB66.6 million loss for the same period of a year ago.Net loss per ADS declined to RMB1.09 or $0.15, from RMB1.10 last year.Excluding one-time items, loss was RMB57.2 million or $7.9 million, up from RMB15.4 million loss a year ago.Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB$0.99 or $0.14, compared with RMB 0.25 loss in the prior year.Revenue for the quarter increased 4.3% to RMB2.064 billion from RMB1.979 billion last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX