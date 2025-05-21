WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at -$150.788 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$418.308 million, or -$1.08 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $2.143 billion from $2.247 billion last year.VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$150.788 Mln. vs. -$418.308 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.39 vs. -$1.08 last year. -Revenue: $2.143 Bln vs. $2.247 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX