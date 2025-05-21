Detroit Defense Appoints National Security Expert Michael Bayer to Board of Directors

Renowned DoD Advisor Joins to Advance Mission and Growth

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Detroit Defense, a leading integrator of mission-critical defense technologies and platforms, today announced the appointment of Michael Bayer to its Board of Directors. Bayer, one of the nation's most respected advisors on national security, aerospace, and energy, brings decades of senior government and industry experience to the company's leadership team.

Bayer currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of the National Defense Industrial Association and has held key roles on nearly every major Department of Defense advisory board, including the Defense Science Board, the Army Science Board (as Chairman), the Defense Business Board (which he chaired three for three Secretaries of Defense,) and the Secretary of the Air Force Advisory Board (as Chairman). His leadership in strategic reviews and crisis response - from post-9/11 terrorism assessments to the Navy's Cybersecurity and Strategic Readiness Reviews - has shaped U.S. defense policy for over 30 years.

"Michael's extensive experience and unparalleled knowledge of national security will help us better serve and empower the warfighter at a time when agility and clarity of mission are more important than ever," said Pete Roney, CEO of Detroit Defense. "His wisdom and leadership are unmatched, and we're honored to welcome him to the team."

Pierre Chao, Detroit Defense Board Chair and longtime defense strategist, added, "Having worked closely with Michael in The Pentagon on various reform and readiness initiatives, I know of no finer statesman to help guide Detroit Defense as we scale. His presence on the board underscores our commitment to integrity, mission focus, and innovation in support of national defense."

Michael Bayer joins the Detroit Defense board as the company accelerates its growth across its core capability areas - platform integration, digital logistics, technical services, and integrated logistics - serving U.S. and allied military forces worldwide.

At Detroit Defense, we ensure success for the DoD and its allies with innovative systems, technical services, integrated logistics support, and digital logistics solutions. Combining decades of engineering expertise with a mission-focused approach, we deliver systems and services that enhance readiness, extend platform life cycles, and enable data-driven decision dominance.

As an OEM-agnostic partner, we bring cutting-edge capability to any system - empowering forces with the capabilities of next, on the platforms of now.

