1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, is implementing an industry state-of-the-art iPhone eSIM subscription plan transfer solution for its longstanding mobile network services partner, KPN.

One-click eSIM subscription transfer solution from 1GLOBAL

This function is built into 1GLOBAL's fully fledged eSIM software ecosystem, consisting of its own GSMA-accredited SM-DP+ and Entitlement Server platforms, used by over 55 mobile operators globally.

The Dutch mobile communications giant can now offer its customers seamless One-Click eSIM subscription transfers between iPhones with the latest 1GLOBAL solution. With just one tap, KPN customers can transfer their subscription from their previous Apple device to their new one: quickly, securely and with full retention of their existing number and data.

Industry state-of-the-art implementation: Single tap subscription transfer

The roll out represents an industry state-of-the-art implementation of One-click eSIM subscription transfer with User Authentication and GSMA certificate Validation for iOS devices on the KPN network.

With the 1GLOBAL solution, KPN customers do not need to scan a QR code or contact customer support when switching devices. Instead, 1GLOBAL's entitlement server provides instant enabling of the entire iPhone functionality, complete with Apple Push Notifications (APNS-based readiness messaging), based on device silent-authentication (EAP-AKA) and phone number registration.

1GLOBAL's One-Click solution boosts KPN customers' user experience and enables KPN to deliver on new specifications released by Apple. Instant data transfer is made possible by close alignment with the Apple team to ensure rapid rollout and secure deployment of new specifications.

Additional supported use cases include:

Physical SIM (4FF) to eSIM upgrades, including same-device transitions

Seamless re-pairing of Apple Watch with OneNumber plans

"User centricity is at the core of what we do at 1GLOBAL. We have deep experience of deploying and integrating new specifications for users of iOS devices, to make their experience as seamless as possible," said Yousef Al Qatami, Chief Commercial Officer at 1GLOBAL. "By working closely with Apple to quickly deploy this newly introduced specification for iPhone eSIM data transfer, 1GLOBAL can ensure that operational support for its mobile connectivity partners is always swiftly deployed.

"Subscribers of our valued and longstanding partner, KPN, can enjoy an enhanced user experience via this simple One-Click data transfer plan, which requires no additional support, downloads, or fiddly, time-consuming manual transfers, driving next-gen usability with simplicity and reliability at its core."

Learn more about 1GLOBAL's entitlement server capabilities and solutions for your business.

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless compliance and connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and payment service providers-1GLOBAL connects over 43 million devices globally.

With 2024 full-year revenue exceeding US$100 million, 1GLOBAL is a profitable business generating significant cash flows to fund its ongoing investments in infrastructure, transformation, and growth. 2024 saw major client wins and marked 1GLOBAL's evolution from a multi-market telecommunication provider to a global technology-driven mobile connectivity powerhouse.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in nine countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 31 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs over 450 experts across 13 countries.

