BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2025 were:

642.90p Capital only

650.89p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 20th May 2025, the Company has 77,726,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,483,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.