WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in April, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Wednesday.Industrial production advanced 1.2 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 2.4 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent growth for the month.Among sectors, manufacturing output rose by 1.7 percent annually in April, while that of the mining and quarrying sector contracted by 10.6 percent. Production in the utility sector also declined by 1.7 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial output rebounded sharply by 8.5 percent in April versus a 3.5 percent drop in March.In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 1.4 percent annually in April, following a 1.0 percent decrease in the prior month. Prices have been falling since July 2023.Prices for the mining and quarrying sectors fell 8.4 percent, and those in the manufacturing sector slid by 1.4 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent.Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 9.3 percent annually in April, versus an expected hike of 8.1 percent.The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.8 percent in April, slower than the expected fall of 0.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX