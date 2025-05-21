CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution gripped world markets amidst renewed concerns about the fiscal situation in the U.S., geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a larger-than-expected jump in inflation in the U.K. as well as a surge in global bond yields.Wall Street Futures are trading with losses. Major markets in Europe are also trading with gains. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index plunged heavily amidst renewed fiscal fears. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices rallied amidst rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold extended gains amidst risk aversion and safe-haven demand. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,322.00, down 0.83% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,901.80, down 0.65% Germany's DAX at 23,960.74, down 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,779.35, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,892.62, down 0.63% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,433.05, down 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,313.00, down 0.58% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,386.80, up 0.52% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,387.57, up 0.21% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,827.78, up 0.62%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1348, up 0.56% GBP/USD at 1.3422, up 0.25% USD/JPY at 143.60, down 0.65% AUD/USD at 0.6448, up 0.48% USD/CAD at 1.3879, down 0.29% Dollar Index at 99.43, down 0.69%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.537%, up 1.25% Germany at 2.6585%, up 2.17% France at 3.328%, up 2.12% U.K. at 4.8265%, up 2.52% Japan at 1.519%, up 0.26%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $65.91, up 0.81%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $62.58, up 0.89%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,314.24, up 0.90%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $106,360.22, up 1.18% Ethereum at $2,527.13, up 0.51% XRP at $2.34, down 0.33% BNB at $652.25, up 1.01% Solana at $168.00, up 0.20%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX