BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG of RMB 0.66 billion for the first quarter, compared with a loss of RMB 1.37 billion for the same period of 2024. Net loss per ADS were both RMB 0.70 compared to a loss of RMB 1.45. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB 0.43 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 1.41 billion. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 0.45 compared to a loss of RMB 1.49.Total revenues were RMB 15.81 billion, an increase of 141.5% from the same period of 2024. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB 14.37 billion, an increase of 159.2%. Total deliveries of vehicles were 94,008 for the first quarter, an increase of 330.8% from 21,821 in the corresponding period of 2024.For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 102,000 and 108,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 237.7% to 257.5%; and total revenues to be between RMB 17.5 billion and RMB 18.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 115.7% to 130.5%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX