Big Idea, Inc: BIG IDEA! INTEL Transforms Public Data Into Instant IP Intelligence

AI-powered IP assessments and due diligence reports delivered in hours-not weeks.

The fastest way to understand a company's full IP portfolio, risks, and hidden value.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Big Idea, Inc., the leader in next-generation intellectual property (IP) management, proudly announces the official launch of BIG IDEA! INTEL (www.BigIdeaIntel.com), a first-of-its-kind intelligence and reporting service that delivers comprehensive IP portfolio audit and assessment reports in just a few hours, a process that previously took weeks of manual research and review.

BIG IDEA! INTEL Portal

Enter any company. Get back a detailed IP assessment in just hours-not weeks. Instantly uncover strengths, risks, gaps, and hidden value using AI-driven analysis of public data.

Powered by Big Idea's proprietary intelligence engine, BIG IDEA! INTEL provides fast, affordable, and in-depth IP assessments based exclusively on public data. The system pulls from over 127 global patent jurisdictions, trademark databases, SEC filings (10-K, 8-K), company websites, product pages, press releases, and media coverage. The result is a holistic, actionable view of a company's complete IP portfolio, far beyond what traditional tools offer.

A New Standard for IP Due Diligence

Each BIG IDEA! INTEL report delivers detailed analysis across a wide range of strategic dimensions:

Portfolio Strengths and Weaknesses

Strategic Gaps and Risk Exposure

Competitive Landscape and Overlap

Licensing Opportunities and Monetization Pathways

Acquired IP and Integration Assessment

Macro-Economic and Political Influences

Key Employees and Inventor Mapping

AI Vulnerability Evaluation

Investment Attractiveness Review

Unlike conventional IP analysis services that focus on isolated patents, BIG IDEA! INTEL evaluates the full spectrum of assets-including patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and regulatory filings, to create enterprise-grade intelligence used by M&A teams, IP law firms, and investment professionals.

"We built Big Idea Intel to deliver the same insight and speed financial reporting tools offer-but for a company's intellectual property," said Nate Hecker, CEO of Big Idea. "Our engine processes thousands of data points and builds a rich picture of a company's innovation footprint, value, and strategic IP risks-at a fraction of the time and cost."

Built for Strategy, Designed to Scale

Priced at $1,000 per report (limited to the first 100), BIG IDEA! INTEL assessments can range from 20 to 80 pages, depending on portfolio complexity and industry. Most reports are generated in just a few hours and are best suited for companies with publicly identifiable IP assets.

To showcase the platform's capabilities, Big Idea has made its 2025 Q2 NVIDIA Corp Report available for free download at www.BigIdeaIntel.com.

Seamless Integration with the Big Idea Platform

BIG IDEA! INTEL integrates with the BIG IDEA! PLATFORM, Big Idea's flagship Intellectual Property Management System (IPMS) built specifically for business and strategy teams-not just legal operations. The platform securely stores internal assets such as invention disclosures, trade secret registries, provisional patents, and strategic business plans.

When connected to a Big Idea Workspace, BIG IDEA! INTEL can merge public and private data sources to create an even more powerful and customized IP audit-used for funding readiness, acquisition prep, licensing discussions, and executive strategy sessions.

Available Now - With More to Come

Organizations interested in using BIG IDEA! INTEL can contact info@bigideaplatform.com. Special pricing is available for firms needing bulk reporting or integration of internal datasets.

"We're just getting started," added Hecker. "Soon, we'll be rolling out new features like product-to-patent mapping, company-to-company IP comparisons, and power rankings for publicly traded companies. We're building the Bloomberg Terminal for IP."

Contact Information

Nathan Hecker

CEO

info@bigideaplatform.com

SOURCE: Big Idea, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/big-idea-intel-transforms-public-data-into-instant-ip-intelligenc-1030083