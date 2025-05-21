Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("KINGSMEN" or the "COMPANY") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") announced on April 15th and April 23rd, 2025. The Company raised gross proceeds of $1,135,000 by issuing a total of 1,576,389 units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.72 per Unit. Each Unit comprised one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $1.05 for a period of two years from closing. Net proceeds will be used to further advance its Las Coloradas Silver/Gold project in Mexico and for working capital. A total of $24,623 cash finders' fees were paid on a portion of the Private Placement. All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the Exchange.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement and purchased 25,214 Units for a total of $18,154. Participation of insiders in the offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insider nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

In the Company's news release of April 23rd 2025 the Company disclosed that it sponsored the Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") website. The principals of RSD are Nick Hodge and Gerardo Del Real. According to the Company's transfer agent the aggregate ownership of Messrs. Del Real and Hodge represent about 2% of the Company's outstanding shares, post closing.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on -trend, high- grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc.in Mexico. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statement:

