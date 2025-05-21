WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that WNS Procurement has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a 'Leader' in all 3 categories of ISG's 2025 Provider Lens Global Quadrant report for Procurement BPO Services.

WNS Procurement was named a 'Leader' by ISG in the areas of Procurement Operations Modernization, Strategic Sourcing and Category Management, Supplier Management and Contract Lifecycle Services. 'Leaders' were cited for having comprehensive product and service offerings, innovative capabilities, strong market presence, and established competitive position.

"This recognition from ISG underscores our leadership in procurement transformation and our commitment to delivering tangible value to clients. By combining AI with deep domain expertise, we enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and generate sustainable cost savings that drive long-term business impact," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS Procurement leads with vision and integrity, transforming challenges into opportunities and ensuring excellence at every step. By leveraging industry insights, cutting-edge technology, and a deep commitment to ethical practices, they empower clients to achieve strategic growth, optimize costs, and foster sustainable relationships. The company's expertise in AI and analytics makes their procurement capabilities even more robust and comprehensive," said Tarun Nathooram Vaid, Principal Analyst, ISG.

WNS Procurement drives transformation through category-driven, AI-enabled, and content-led models. Advanced AI tools, like its proprietary Procurement Intelligent Agent (PIA+), go hand in hand with deep domain expertise to support decision-making, streamline operations and drive savings to the bottom line.

This innovation-first approach drives margin expansion, operational resilience, and enterprise agility, transforming the procurement function into a proactive value engine, strategically aligned to achieving business results.

To access the report, Click Here.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

