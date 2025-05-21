Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
21.05.25 | 14:27
264,10 Euro
-0,38 % -1,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,25263,3514:43
263,35263,4014:42
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YASH Technologies Joins the SAP PartnerEdge Program in Saudi Arabia to Accelerate Business Transformation and Deliver Sustained Value

Finanznachrichten News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a global leader in IT services and digital solutions, has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program in the KSA. This collaboration aims to help organizations across the region unlock business value and fast-track digital transformation initiatives in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda.

YASH Technologies Logo

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a hub for enterprise transformation in the region, and our partnership with SAP positions us to play an active role in this national journey," said James Griffin, Managing Director, YASH Technologies Middle East. "This milestone expands our regional footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver business-led, technology-enabled outcomes aligned with the Kingdom's strategic priorities. It reinforces our focus on collaboration, enabling us to build industry-specific, customer-centric solutions that create sustained value and address evolving business challenges."

As a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program, YASH will leverage its extensive SAP expertise, local market understanding, and global delivery capabilities to help enterprises modernize their technology landscape and support long-term growth. The focus will be on delivering value-centric transformation programs across key industries through SAP's innovative platforms and YASH's consultative frameworks.

With decades of experience in delivering business value-centered SAP engagements globally and SAP partnerships across several geographies in MEA, Europe, the UK, India, South East Asia, Australia, and the US, YASH delivers end-to-end services spanning SAP S/4HANA Public and Private cloud, Business AI, SAP BTP, SAP SuccessFactors, and industry-specific cloud solutions. The company's regional and global Centers of Excellence and on-ground consulting teams will be critical in delivering scalable, future-ready solutions to Saudi enterprises.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is a CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5, an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245393/5248703/YASH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yash-technologies-joins-the-sap-partneredge-program-in-saudi-arabia-to-accelerate-business-transformation-and-deliver-sustained-value-302461833.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.