BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate decreased in April to the lowest level in seven months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.The registered jobless rate dropped to 4.6 percent in April from 5.1 percent in March.Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since September 2024, when it was also the same 4.6 percent.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.6 percent.There were 81,497 registered unemployed people in April, compared to 90,729 in March.During April, the total number of employed persons was 1.70 million, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX