MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced the appointment of Dean Berry as Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of EMEA APAC.

In this new role, Mr. Berry will have oversight of MarketAxess Global Operations, Risk, Product and Technology, in addition to his role as CEO of the EMEA and APAC businesses.

"Not only does Dean have a consistent track record of scaling businesses profitably through technology and product transformation, but he also brings with him a deep expertise in managing trading workflows and analytics, alongside significant electronic trading and markets experience," said Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer at MarketAxess. "I look forward to the addition of Dean to my global management team and his help in driving our strategy to accelerate innovation and efficiency across fixed-income markets globally."

Mr. Berry will join MarketAxess from LSEG where he was Group Head of its Workflows businesses since January 2024 and interim co-Head of LSEG's Data Analytics business since December 2024. Prior to these roles, he served as LSEG's Global Head of Trading Banking Solutions and Global Head of Trading. Prior to LSEG, he was the Global Head of Electronic Hybrid Markets at BGC Partners. Mr. Berry spent the first 16 years of his career as a fixed-income trader at Deutsche Bank, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Société Générale. He brings extensive overseas experience gained through previous roles in Singapore, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Frankfurt and London.

"I am excited to be joining the team at MarketAxess," said Mr. Berry. "I believe my previous experience as both a fixed-income trader and as a champion of electronic trading, as well as my track record of profitable product-led innovation, will set us up for continued success."

Mr. Berry is expected to join MarketAxess in Q4 2025. He will be based in the London office and will report to Chris Concannon.

