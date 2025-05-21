Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) today announced that it has executed a definitive partnership agreement with B2B Solar Solutions to launch a dedicated warehousing, logistics, and fulfillment centre in Owen Sound, Ontario. The new facility provides a central Canadian distribution hub for solar panels, energy-storage systems, and electric-vehicle supply equipment, enabling Stardust Solar to streamline deliveries to its franchise network from coast to coast.

"With Canadian demand for renewable energy equipment at an all-time high, securing a national supply chain was the next logical step in scaling our platform," said Mark Tadros, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar. "The Owen Sound hub is expected to cut costs for our franchisees and unlock margin upside as we continue to grow."

Key Highlights of the Agreement

National Footprint: The 1800 17th St E facility in Owen Sound will serve as Stardust Solar's primary Canadian warehouse, complementing existing U.S. logistics centres and giving the Company coast-to-coast coverage.

Aligned Economics: Stardust funds all inventory, while B2B Solar Solutions manages warehousing and fulfillment. Incremental margin above the base distributor price will be shared 50/50 between the parties, ensuring strong alignment.

Scalable Capacity: The hub is expected to accommodate more than 25 MW of solar PV product annually, with built-in expansion options.

Near Immediate Operational Launch: The warehouse will be operational in June 2025, helping to position Stardust Solar to meet peak summer installation demand.

Strategic Context

Stardust Solar now operates 93 franchise territories across North America. Management believes that a centralized Canadian distribution model could help accelerate franchise growth and support the Company's target of surpassing 100 territories by year-end 2025.

"Partnering with Stardust Solar allows us to leverage our logistics expertise to advance Canada's clean-energy transition," added Rob Chaput, owner of B2B Solar Solutions. "Together, we are creating a reliable, cost-effective supply chain that franchisees can count on while scaling their businesses."

Next Steps

With the definitive agreement signed, Stardust Solar has already begun staging inventory for initial deliveries in June. Franchisees can place Canadian stock orders through the Company's existing procurement portal starting May 27, 2025.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, expected franchise expansions, the outlook of future operations, revenue growth, new opportunities, the demand for the Company's products, the anticipated benefits of the Owen Sound warehouse, and the proposed launch timing of the warehouse. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

