WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corporation (WAT), an analytical instruments and software firm, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Halo Labs, a company focused on specialized imaging technologies to detect, identify, and count interfering materials in therapeutic products, such as cell, protein, and gene therapies.Udit Batra, CEO of WAT, said: 'Adding the innovative low-sample-volume, high-throughput technology from Halo Labs provides analysis for a broad range of sample types and volumes, enabling earlier insights during therapy development and greater safety during manufacturing.'The acquisition of Halo Labs is expected to have a negligible impact on WAT's earnings over the following 12 months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX