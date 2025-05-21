Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: A40QVY | ISIN: SE0022760229 | Ticker-Symbol: K0W
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 09:28
0,510 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIG SOFTWARE PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIG SOFTWARE PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 10:55 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GiG Software PLC: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of GiG Software Plc

Finanznachrichten News

21 May 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of GiG Software Plc

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, at which the meeting resolved to:

  • Approve the 2024 financial statement of GiG Software Plc
  • Approve the appointment of the new board of directors of GiG Software Plc in accordance with the recommendations of the nomination committee. The new board is composed of Mr. Johan Petter Erik Nylander as Chairman, Mr. Hesam Yazdi as Vice-Chairman, and Mr. Nicolas Holger Fredrik Adlercreutz, Mr. Johan Andreas Soneby and Mr. Wojciech Sznapka as directors.
  • Approve the aggregate emoluments of the Board of Directors of GiG Software Plc in accordance with the recommendation of the nomination committee.
  • Approve the appointment of Forvis Mazars as auditors of GiG Software Plc and empowered the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.
  • To ratify the terms of reference of the Nominations Committee as presented.
  • To approve the de-registration of the Norwegian Depository Receipts from the NOTC-list.

Extraordinary resolution (m) which proposed to amend the Memorandum and Articles of Association obtained one majority of two required in terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta), and in terms of Article 11.34 of the Articles of Association of the Company. To this end, an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") is being convened within 30 days of today's Annual General Meeting, as per proviso in same Clause and Articles, to take a fresh vote on the proposed resolution. A notice of EGM will be published later today.

Full minutes of the Annual General Meeting can be found enclosed and also on the company's website: https://www.gig.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings/.

By Order of the Board
Claudio Caruana
Company Secretary

ir@gig.com

About GiG Software Plc


GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.


Find out more at www.gig.com.

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/

X: https://twitter.com/GIG_online/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
