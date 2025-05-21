GiG Software PLC: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of GiG Software Plc

21 May 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of GiG Software Plc

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, at which the meeting resolved to:

Approve the 2024 financial statement of GiG Software Plc

Approve the appointment of the new board of directors of GiG Software Plc in accordance with the recommendations of the nomination committee. The new board is composed of Mr. Johan Petter Erik Nylander as Chairman, Mr. Hesam Yazdi as Vice-Chairman, and Mr. Nicolas Holger Fredrik Adlercreutz, Mr. Johan Andreas Soneby and Mr. Wojciech Sznapka as directors.

Approve the aggregate emoluments of the Board of Directors of GiG Software Plc in accordance with the recommendation of the nomination committee.

Approve the appointment of Forvis Mazars as auditors of GiG Software Plc and empowered the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.

To ratify the terms of reference of the Nominations Committee as presented.

To approve the de-registration of the Norwegian Depository Receipts from the NOTC-list.

Extraordinary resolution (m) which proposed to amend the Memorandum and Articles of Association obtained one majority of two required in terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta), and in terms of Article 11.34 of the Articles of Association of the Company. To this end, an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") is being convened within 30 days of today's Annual General Meeting, as per proviso in same Clause and Articles, to take a fresh vote on the proposed resolution. A notice of EGM will be published later today.

Full minutes of the Annual General Meeting can be found enclosed and also on the company's website: https://www.gig.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings/.

By Order of the Board

Claudio Caruana

Company Secretary ir@gig.com

