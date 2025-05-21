Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5H7 | ISIN: CA02215R1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 53U
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 13:51
35,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40035,80016:11
35,40035,60016:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 15:12 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Releases Q1 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report

Finanznachrichten News

Comprehensive overview of national transaction activity by volume, price, size, and sector

U.S. commercial real estate transactions remained muted in Q1 2025

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, today released its CRE Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, covering U.S. transaction activity for Q1 2025.

In Q1 2025, the U.S. commercial real estate market recorded $69.3 billion in dollar value transacted*, compared to $89.2 billion in Q4 2024 and $85.5 billion in Q1 2024. The number of properties transacted was also down, though above the pandemic-era lows for all property types. On an aggregated national basis, transaction activity in Q1 2025 remained muted across the following key metrics:

Key metricSequential change over Q4 2024Year-over-year change over Q1 2024
Count of properties transacted-11.6%-8.0%
Dollars transacted-22.3%-19.0%

"Despite a generally subdued market, Q1 transaction activity showed areas of strength with prices edging higher and multifamily and office drawing more capital than a year earlier," said Cole Perry, Associate Director of Research at Altus Group. "Twelve of the fifteen property subsectors posted quarter-over-quarter increases in price per square foot, led by consumer-facing categories such as big box retail, limited-service hotels and full-service hotels."

Altus Group's transaction data analysis stands out from other industry reports by covering a broader range of transaction activity and segmenting the data at a very granular level. This quarterly report offers a comprehensive overview of national commercial sale transactions across major property sectors, focusing on transaction volume, pricing, and pacing, with further insights by property subtype and at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level. While other reports tend to focus on large transactions, this report takes a more holistic view of the market capturing single-asset transactions exceeding $100,000 in sale value.

To access the full Q1 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, please click here.

*Note: Property and transaction-level data are sourced from Altus Group's Reonomy product, with data pulled on April 15, 2025 and transactions recorded through March 31, 2025 (the close of Q1 2025). Not all transactions for Q1 2025 were available as of April 15, 2025, so estimates were made to reflect national transaction activity. For information about the data contained in the report and methodology, please see the full report.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~ 2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe
Director, Global Communications, Altus Group
(416) 641-9787
elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.