MarkNtel Advisors: Global Chocolate Market to Hit USD 172.89 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI-Powered Personalization & Top Manufacturer - Ferrero Group, Hershey Foods, Cadbury

NEW DELHI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chocolate Market size was valued at approximately USD 130.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to around USD 172.89 billion by 2030. As per recent chocolate market research conducted by MarkNtel Advisors, this market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.17% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. A significant driving force behind this growth is the increasing demand for premium and specialty chocolates, particularly noted in the US, France, Belgium, and Germany. Key factors influencing this trend include a rising consumer preference for organic, vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free chocolate options, contributing to the overall chocolate market size.

Seasonal fluctuations have a strong impact on high-end chocolate sales, encouraging chocolate manufacturers to launch a diverse array of products targeted for festive occasions such as Easter, Christmas, and other celebrations.

Philippines Chocolate Market : In 2024, it was valued at around USD 419.11 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 707.52 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.88% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Thailand Chocolate Market : In 2024, it was valued at around USD 257 million and is projected to reach USD 332 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Vegan Chocolate Market: As per the Research Report it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 12.8% by 2030.

Historical Years 2020-23 Base Years 2024 Forecast Years 2025-30 Market Value in 2024 USD 130.72 Billion Market Value in 2030 USD 172.89 Billion CAGR (2025-30) 4.17 % Leading Region Europe Top Key Players Ghirardelli Chocolate Co, Ferrero Group, Mars Inc, Hershey Foods Corp, Moonstruck Chocolatier Co, Barry Callebaut, Nestle SA, Amul, Cadbury, and others

Pricing Evaluation,

Recent Strategic Moves by Companies,

Primary Stakeholders,

Analysis of Import and Export Trends,

Competitive Landscape Assessment,

Emerging Opportunities,

Market Trends and Indicators

Key Driver - AI-Powered Personalization in the Industry

Technological innovation-particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-is reshaping the global chocolate market, setting the stage for exponential growth in both demand and value. As top players in Chocolate industry deepen their understanding of evolving consumer preferences, AI is enabling a new era of hyper-personalization, allowing chocolate manufacturers to go beyond mass production and offer bespoke products tailored to individual tastes.

Through advanced chocolate market research and AI-powered data analytics, leading brands are optimizing product recommendations, flavor combinations, and packaging designs to resonate with highly targeted consumer segments. This trend is particularly evident in the expanding luxury chocolate market, where personalization enhances the perception of exclusivity and drives higher price realization.

Global Chocolate Market Statistics:

Industry Worth in 2024: USD 130.72 Billion

Projected Valuation by 2030: USD 172.89 Billion

Forecast Period CAGR: 4.17% (2025-2030)

Base Year: 2024 | Historical Years: 2020-2023

Leading Product Segment: Dark Chocolate

Dominating Application: Food and Beverages

Leading Region: Europe

AI-driven subscription services and digital platforms are curating unique assortments, elevating consumer engagement and increasing retention rates. These capabilities are driving meaningful shifts in chocolate market trends, as consumers increasingly expect tailored experiences over generic offerings. The ability to deliver these experiences is rapidly becoming a key competitive differentiator across major chocolate market segments.

Operationally, AI is enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management-critical given the volatile pricing environment for raw materials like cocoa. By improving production planning and minimizing waste, companies are protecting margins and supporting sustainable practices-both key pillars in modern chocolate industry analysis.

Furthermore, AI is helping brands identify and reach the target market for chocolate more effectively-whether it's health-conscious consumers seeking portion-controlled indulgences or premium buyers in search of artisanal craftsmanship. This evolution is driving a shift in the chocolate industry worth, as value creation increasingly hinges on digital capabilities and consumer-centric innovation.

Chocolate Market Trends -

Single-origin & Certified Chocolates - The fine-flavored cocoa market is seeing remarkable growth in regions such as Europe and North America. Gourmet chocolate producers are increasingly utilizing ultra and high-end cocoa beans, while regular fine beans are becoming synonymous with premium chocolate offerings in countries including the UK, Brazil, the US, China, India, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. This growth is heavily influenced by a rising awareness of health benefits and a growing appetite for exclusive chocolate products.

The thriving premium cocoa sector, characterized by certifications for sustainability and offerings from single origins, is a key driver of overall growth within the chocolate market. In order to keep pace with increasing consumer demand, many manufacturers are expanding their portfolios to include single-origin and premium chocolate options. These strategic efforts bolster profit margins and enhance brand reputations, thereby supporting a vibrant market expansion.

Leading Companies & Latest Development in the Worldwide Chocolate Market

Top Vendor/Manufacturer - Ghirardelli Chocolate Co, Ferrero Group, Mars Inc, Hershey Foods Corp, Moonstruck Chocolatier Co, Barry Callebaut, Nestle SA, Amul, Cadbury, and others, are driving growth through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovation.

In January 2024, Ferrero Group , declared the launch of plant-based Nutella in Italy. The new vegan-certified chocolate spread aimed at lactose-intolerant consumers and flexitarians replaces milk powder with a plant-based ingredient while retaining palm oil in the recipe.

In September 2024, FerreroNorth America expanded its premium product line with the launch of two new chocolate bar variants: Crunchy Salted Caramel and Dark Hazelnut. These innovations reflect Ferrero's strategic focus on flavor sophistication and evolving consumer taste preferences within the competitive chocolate market.

Global Chocolate Market Segments Overview:

The industry is further bifurcated into:

By Chocolate Type (Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate)

(Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate) By Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging)

(Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging) By Application (Food & Beverages Industries [Bakery, HoReCa], Retail Consumption)

(Food & Beverages Industries [Bakery, HoReCa], Retail Consumption) By Category (Synthetic Chocolates, Organic Chocolates)

(Synthetic Chocolates, Organic Chocolates) By Sales Channel (Offline- [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores, Brand Owned Outlets], Online)

- Leading Segment by Chocolate Type - "Dark chocolate" secured the leading market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming forecast years. Manufactured with cocoa content exceeding 60%, dark chocolate is renowned for its health advantages, such as reducing cardiovascular disease risks and enhancing blood circulation. The consumption of dark chocolate is associated with various health benefits, including the reduction of anxiety and improvement in symptoms of clinical depression. This segment is expected to grow over the projected period as consumers increasingly recognize dark chocolate as a healthy product.

- Fastest Growing Region - "Europe" is predicted to dominate the Global Chocolate Market in the upcoming years. The region is a pivotal center for industrial chocolate production, home to major global producers, mainly in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Not only is Europe a key producer, but it also leads in chocolate consumption. The cocoa market in this region thrives on variety, sourcing a wide range of cocoa beans to meet industry demands, and Europe accounts for 61% of global cocoa bean imports. Dark chocolates, in particular, are in high demand due to their low sugar content and intense cocoa flavor.

Moreover, plain chocolate prevails supreme in the UK; however, there is a growing interest in premium varieties, particularly dark chocolates, reflecting changing consumer tastes. In response to evolving consumer preferences, companies are developing free-from and vegan chocolates that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan, which are having a significant impact on the European Chocolate Market.

