WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections.Twenty-six people from 15 states have fallen sick from the same strain of Salmonella linked to whole cucumbers. Nine of these people have been hospitalized.Whole cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. between April 29 and May 19, CDC said in a press release.Whole cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages and the types could be labeled as 'supers,' 'selects,' or 'plains.' These cucumbers were not organic.CDC has warned consumes to avoid consuming cucumbers from Bedner Growers or Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. while eating out over the next week.Shops, restaurants and hotels have been advised not to sell or serve whole cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. between April 29 and May 19.Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX