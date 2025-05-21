Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 16:50
61,02 Euro
+0,86 % +0,52
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,0961,1016:51
61,0761,0816:51
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 16:30 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk Foundation enters into strategic framework agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to advance global health

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the agreement, the Foundation expands its existing collaboration with WHO, committing to a granting frame of up to DKK 380 million over the next four years.

At the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, the Novo Nordisk Foundation has pledged up to DKK 380 million to the WHO for the period 2025-2028.

The Foundation and WHO are deepening the partnership, adopting a more strategic approach through the signature of a framework agreement that will enable the two organisations to accelerate progress by working together.

This includes opportunities to collaborate on the promotion, provision and protection of health, addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with emphasis on cardiometabolic diseases; critical gaps in the health workforce; inequity in access to quality NCD services as well as antimicrobial resistance.

For several years, the Foundation and WHO have supported WHO's emergency health response operations, in additional to supporting WHO's work on NCDs in emergencies. The strategic framework agreement for the coming four years is an expansion of this engagement.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with WHO, which will strengthen our partnership and serve our common mission of advancing global health," says Professor Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

WHO as a key partner
The Novo Nordisk Foundation sees WHO as a key partner when it comes to realising the Foundation's vision of improving human and planetary health.

"WHO plays a unique role in the global health ecosystem, providing normative guidance, monitoring diseases, building country capacity for resilient health systems and supporting learning and evidence," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation
Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novo-nordisk-foundation-enters-into-strategic-framework-agreement-with-the-world-health-organization-who-to-advance-global-health-302462006.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.