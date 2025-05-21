BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
% of Available Voting Rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
44,713,441
99.78
97,483
0.22
23.91
142,771
Resolution 2
44,054,310
98.63
613,776
1.37
23.84
285,609
Resolution 3
44,710,850
99.80
89,920
0.20
23.91
140,925
Resolution 4
44,491,298
99.51
219,597
0.49
23.86
242,800
Resolution 5
41,211,682
92.15
3,511,667
7.85
23.87
230,346
Resolution 6
44,345,912
99.21
354,951
0.79
23.86
252,882
Resolution 7
44,346,677
99.20
359,779
0.80
23.86
247,239
Resolution 8
44,364,873
99.11
399,130
0.89
23.89
189,692
Resolution 9
44,536,889
99.54
203,783
0.46
23.88
213,023
Resolution 10
41,182,298
99.68
131,078
0.32
22.05
3,640,319
Resolution 11
44,381,078
99.11
398,601
0.89
23.90
174,016
Resolution 12
44,184,034
98.71
576,491
1.29
23.89
193,170
Resolution 13
44,622,755
99.56
198,475
0.44
23.92
132,465
*Available Voting Rights equals 187,383,036
21 May 2025
