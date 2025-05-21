Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 08:01
5,650 Euro
-0,88 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7005,90017:42
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 17:00 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

% of Available Voting Rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

44,713,441

99.78

97,483

0.22

23.91

142,771

Resolution 2

44,054,310

98.63

613,776

1.37

23.84

285,609

Resolution 3

44,710,850

99.80

89,920

0.20

23.91

140,925

Resolution 4

44,491,298

99.51

219,597

0.49

23.86

242,800

Resolution 5

41,211,682

92.15

3,511,667

7.85

23.87

230,346

Resolution 6

44,345,912

99.21

354,951

0.79

23.86

252,882

Resolution 7

44,346,677

99.20

359,779

0.80

23.86

247,239

Resolution 8

44,364,873

99.11

399,130

0.89

23.89

189,692

Resolution 9

44,536,889

99.54

203,783

0.46

23.88

213,023

Resolution 10

41,182,298

99.68

131,078

0.32

22.05

3,640,319

Resolution 11

44,381,078

99.11

398,601

0.89

23.90

174,016

Resolution 12

44,184,034

98.71

576,491

1.29

23.89

193,170

Resolution 13

44,622,755

99.56

198,475

0.44

23.92

132,465


*Available Voting Rights equals 187,383,036


21 May 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
