BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 44,713,441 99.78 97,483 0.22 23.91 142,771 Resolution 2 44,054,310 98.63 613,776 1.37 23.84 285,609 Resolution 3 44,710,850 99.80 89,920 0.20 23.91 140,925 Resolution 4 44,491,298 99.51 219,597 0.49 23.86 242,800 Resolution 5 41,211,682 92.15 3,511,667 7.85 23.87 230,346 Resolution 6 44,345,912 99.21 354,951 0.79 23.86 252,882 Resolution 7 44,346,677 99.20 359,779 0.80 23.86 247,239 Resolution 8 44,364,873 99.11 399,130 0.89 23.89 189,692 Resolution 9 44,536,889 99.54 203,783 0.46 23.88 213,023 Resolution 10 41,182,298 99.68 131,078 0.32 22.05 3,640,319 Resolution 11 44,381,078 99.11 398,601 0.89 23.90 174,016 Resolution 12 44,184,034 98.71 576,491 1.29 23.89 193,170 Resolution 13 44,622,755 99.56 198,475 0.44 23.92 132,465



*Available Voting Rights equals 187,383,036



21 May 2025