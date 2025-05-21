WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World leaders have pledged an additional US$ 170 million to the World Health Organization at a high-level pledging event at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Amid rising global health challenges, leaders reaffirmed their support for multilateral cooperation through these contributions to WHO's Investment Round.Earlier in the day, Member States approved a 20 percent increase in Assessed Contributions, adding a separate $90 million a year of income, and marking another important step on WHO's journey towards sustainable financing.Member States also endorsed the Organization's 2026-27 budget of $4.2 billion.The Investment Round is raising funds for WHO's strategy for global health, which is estimated to save an additional 40 million lives over the next four years. The pledges made at the World Health Assembly represent significant contributions from both governments and philanthropic partners, WHO said in a press release.Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, and other senior leaders thanked Member States for their support and partnership, noting their profound vote of confidence in WHO's mission and their commitment to health security and resilience worldwide.Insufficient levels of predictable funding of WHO has hindered its ability to carry out long term projects and support its global operations to promote health for all. This, in addition to over reliance on funding from a small set of traditional donors, such as the United States, was identified as a major organizational challenge.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX