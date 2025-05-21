Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

They notably approved:

the 2024 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

the dividend of €4.20 per share: the ex-dividend date is May 26, 2025 and the payment date is May 28, 2025;

the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to repurchase the Company's own shares within the limit of 10% of the number of shares comprising the share capital;

the renewal of the terms of office of two directors: Mrs. Pauline Ginestié and Mr. Kevin Niu;

the ratification of the appointment of Mrs. Vera Songwe and Mr. Mehdi Ghissassi as directors. These appointments will continue to strengthen the Board's diversity in terms of experience, expertise, notably in Artificial Intelligence, and nationalities;

the remuneration of directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy related to 2025.

The approval of all the resolutions presented* reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to meet the expectations of its shareholders and adopt best practices in governance.

* Voting results will be available soon on TP's corporate website (www.tp.com Investors General Meetings section).

INDICATIVE INVESTOR CALENDAR

Ex-dividend date: May 26, 2025 Dividend payment: May 28, 2025 Capital Markets Day: June 18, 2025 First-Half 2025 Results: July 31, 2025 Third-Quarter 2025 Revenue: November 5, 2025

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.tp.com.

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €149,685,912.50. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521182247/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis Laurent Poinsot

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific Nicole Miller

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +1 629-899-0675

tppublicaffairs@teleperformance.com