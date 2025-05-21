Readly International AB: Bonnier News increases its ownership in Readly to over 92% and declares the offer unconditional

Tidnings AB Marieberg ("Bonnier News" or the "Bidder") has today announced that they increase its ownership in Readly International AB (publ) ("Readly" or the "Company") to approximately 92.37 per cent of the shares and have thereby declared the recommended cash offer unconditional.

On 14 April 2025, Bonnier News, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonnier News Group AB, announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Readly to acquire all shares in Readly not already held by Bonnier News (the "Offer"). Today, Bonnier News has announced that Bonnier News through acquisitions becomes the owner of a total of 55,606,435 shares in Readly, corresponding to approximately 92.37 per cent of the share capital and votes in Readly. Bonnier News hereby announced that the condition for completion of the Offer has been satisfied during the initial acceptance period and accordingly, Bonnier News declared the Offer unconditional. The initial acceptance period for the Offer ends on 2 June 2025.

For more information, see Bonnier News press release from today 21 May 2025 and other information about the Offer available on the Bidder's website for the Offer, https://www.tabm-offer.com/, and Readly's website for the Offer, https://corporate.readly.com/investors/public-offer/.

This information constitutes inside information that Readly International AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published by the contact person set out below, at the time specified by the Company's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Linnéa Aguero, Head of Communications

Tel: +46 725 03 32 31

E-mail: linnea.aguero@readly.com

About Readly

Readly is a European category leader for digital magazines and newspapers. The Company offers a digital subscription service where customers have unlimited access to 8,000 national and international titles - all in one app and at a fixed monthly fee. Readly has subscribers in 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with around 1,000 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the newspaper and magazine industry. In 2024, revenues amounted to SEK 725 million. The Readly share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com