ViroGates A/S: Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting of ViroGates A/S

Company Announcement no. 8/2025 (May 21, 2025)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation in health clinics and hospitals, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the company headquarters, Banevænget 13, 3460 Birkerød, Denmark.

Reference is made to Company announcement no. 07-2025, dated 6 May 2025, which sets out the agenda and proposals.

The following resolutions were passed:

Attorney-at-law Jens Folker-Bruun was elected Chairman of the general meeting. All participating shareholders, proxies, and votes approved of amending Articles 2.3, 2.4, and 4.14. A qualified confirmatory vote has been obtained, and the proposals have been approved. The proposal to authorize the Chairman of the meeting (with substitution rights) to register the decisions was approved. Nothing related to this point on the agenda was resolved.

The announcement can be found at https://www.virogates.com/investor/announcements

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com



Certified Advisor:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance

Per Lönn

Tel. (+46) 40 200 250, email: per.lonn@vhcorp.se

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation in health clinics and improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.