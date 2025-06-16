ViroGates A/S: ViroGates and GENSPEED achieve proof of concept for their suPARnostic POC+ targeted at the Longevity Testing Market

Company Announcement no. 9/2025 (June 16, 2025)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation in health clinics and hospitals and GENSPEED Biotech GmbH (GENSPEED), a company focused on a universal Point of Care Testing (POCT) technology for assay manufacturers who aim for a maximum benefit through fast and reliable near-patient testing, today announce a proof of concept for their commonly developed suPARnostic® POC+ product on the GENSPEED test system with improved sensitivity.

Initially developed for acute care settings, the suPARnostic® POC+ product has shown limitations in precision and consistency at lower suPAR levels, which are critical to applying the test in general health and longevity. The collaboration has now yielded significant improvements by changing components and procedures for the system, allowing for more accurate measurement of suPAR in the lower range.

The collaboration aims to develop the suPARnostic® POC+ product into a platform that healthcare professionals can use to provide better, preventative, and personalised care. The product uses only finger-prick blood and delivers results in approximately 20 minutes, allowing for suPAR testing in smaller healthcare settings, where there is no access to larger analyzers and/or the option to do intravenous blood sampling.

Key achievements so far:

Enhanced analytical sensitivity: The adapted product now demonstrates improved results in the relevant area (2-6 ng/mL) with low variation.

The adapted product now demonstrates improved results in the relevant area (2-6 ng/mL) with low variation. Optimised calibration curve: Adjustments to the calibration curve and use of human plasma-based calibrators have brought assay results closer to ELISA standards, addressing previous concerns from clinical users.

ViroGates and GENSPEED have committed to equal cost-sharing, underlining their joint commitment to innovation in the longevity diagnostics space.

Limitations and next steps: The most promising assay variant will undergo final validation using the GENSPEED analyser to confirm performance metrics under standard operating conditions and required analytical performance parameters such as variability, reproducibility, stability, etc.

The Parties aim to launch the improved product at the end of Q4 2025, pending the final results.

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates, comments: "This collaboration with GENSPEED marks a pivotal step in expanding the utility of our suPARnostic® platform beyond our current target segments of highly specialised longevity clinics. The first results are encouraging and align with our vision of enabling proactive health management through accessible biomarker testing in new market segments."

Max Sonnleitner, CEO of GENSPEED Biotech GmbH, says: "We are excited to work on this enhanced version of our product together with ViroGates, as it highlights the adaptability of the GENSPEED platform for next-generation biomarker testing. The improved sensitivity in the relevant suPAR range enables us to address the specific needs of the longevity diagnostics market. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of making high-performance diagnostics accessible at the point of care."

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com



About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation in health clinics and improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.

About suPAR and suPARnostic®

suPAR is a biomarker detected by ViroGates' suPARnostic® products. It is a protein in plasma, measurable in every human being. suPAR is a general risk status biomarker indicating chronic inflammation, disease presence and severity. The suPARnostic® products can support healthcare professionals and individuals in leading healthier lives and making better clinical decisions.

About GENSPEED Biotech GmbH and the GENSPEED® Technology

GENSPEED Biotech offers a unique technology platform on which rapid tests can be developed for medical diagnostics and various industrial applications. The technology combines microfluidics, miniaturised opto-electronics and automation as the proprietary basis of a small, simple, reliable and IVDR CE-certified test system. The system detects up to 8 biomarkers as a multiplex assay on-site within a few minutes and with high sensitivity. For more information on GENSPEED Biotech, please visit www.genspeed-biotech.com