EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail announces two new orders totaling over EUR 10 million in aero-defense

Press release

Paris, 21 May 2025

Exail Technologies today announced two orders in the field of defense for two European armed forces. In total, these two orders represent more than €10 million for the company and could generate additional revenues through complementary needs.

In Spain, Exail has been selected to equip Airbus's new tactical aerial drones, SIRTAP, with its ultra-compact next-generation UmiX 40 navigation systems. The UmiX series is the most compact high-performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) in the world. This cutting-edge product is designed for the most demanding applications and features Exail's fiber-optic gyroscope technology.

This critical equipment will thus be integrated into the new SIRTAP drones ordered by Spanish forces to carry out tactical land surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Moreover, the Spanish Navy is exploring the navalization of this drone to deploy it on their helicopter carriers for long-range surveillance missions.

Exail also announces another commercial success in the field of aerospace defense in France. The DGA, the French Defence Procurement Agency, has entrusted Exail with an order for a simulation system as part of a defense program. This significant contract, which will span several years, reinforces the company's ability to support French forces in strengthening their operational capabilities.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

