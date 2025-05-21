Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 18:55
59,00 Euro
+2,43 % +1,40
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5060,1019:07
58,5059,0019:04
Actusnews Wire
21.05.2025 17:53 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail announces two new orders totaling over EUR 10 million in aero-defense

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Paris, 21 May 2025

Exail Technologies today announced two orders in the field of defense for two European armed forces. In total, these two orders represent more than €10 million for the company and could generate additional revenues through complementary needs.

In Spain, Exail has been selected to equip Airbus's new tactical aerial drones, SIRTAP, with its ultra-compact next-generation UmiX 40 navigation systems. The UmiX series is the most compact high-performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) in the world. This cutting-edge product is designed for the most demanding applications and features Exail's fiber-optic gyroscope technology.

This critical equipment will thus be integrated into the new SIRTAP drones ordered by Spanish forces to carry out tactical land surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Moreover, the Spanish Navy is exploring the navalization of this drone to deploy it on their helicopter carriers for long-range surveillance missions.

Exail also announces another commercial success in the field of aerospace defense in France. The DGA, the French Defence Procurement Agency, has entrusted Exail with an order for a simulation system as part of a defense program. This significant contract, which will span several years, reinforces the company's ability to support French forces in strengthening their operational capabilities.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJlwaJqal23GlnCblZmbZ2iXZ25hkmLFbpXJlGOaaJjFmW9omJxnaZSbZnJinWhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91835-cp_exail-technologies_commande-aeroefense_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.