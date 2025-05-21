Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The Angolan company Quilemba Solar Lda, a joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%), Sonangol (30%) and Maurel Prom (19%), has begun construction work on the Quilemba photovoltaic power plant, located near Lubango in southern Angola.

The Quilemba photovoltaic power plant, with an initial capacity of 35 MWp and the possibility of adding 45 MWp in a second phase, is scheduled to come on stream during the first half of 2026. The project will be the largest privately-owned photovoltaic power plant in Angola and will contribute to the decarbonization of the country's energy mix by supplying renewable electricity to nearly 40,000 homes.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on May 16, 2025 in Lubango, in the presence of the Vice-Governor of Huíla Province, the Secretary of State for Oil and Gas, the Secretary of State for Energy, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil and Gas Agency, the French Ambassador to Angola, local traditional authorities and all partners.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of M&P, said:

"We are very pleased to contribute to the realization of the Quilemba solar power plant, a project that is perfectly in line with our ambitions in terms of sustainable development. For M&P's first industrial solar project, we chose Angola a strong signal of our commitment to supporting the Angolan state as a trusted partner over the long term."

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521277404/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Shareholder relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr



NewCap

Investor/media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu