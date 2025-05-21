Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders Meeting of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) took place on May 20, 2025, and was chaired by Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at 28 Avenue George V in Paris.

Shareholders representing 88.24% of voting rights in the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (OAGM) and 88.12% of voting rights in the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting (EAGM), i.e., 4,348 shareholders present or represented by proxy in OAGM and 4,353 shareholders present or represented by proxy in EAGM, adopted all of the resolutions.

As Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise chaired this shareholders' meeting, accompanied by Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Casanova, Senior Executive Vice-president, Finance, and Philippe Sumeire, General Secretary, Secretary of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting included presentations on the Group's financial performance in 2024, key highlights of the past year, and the first quarter results of 2025. The Chairman and the CEO then emphasized the pillars underlying the Group's strategy, based on solid fundamentals ensuring growth and resilience in a constantly evolving global environment. The new ESG ambition by 2030 was also introduced.

Philippe Sumeire subsequently addressed governance, with the Chairman reviewing the work completed in 2024 by the Board of Directors and its Committees. The presentation concluded with an explanation of the information prior to voting on the resolutions, followed by a discussion session with shareholders.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the resolutions presented by the Board, including:

The distribution of a dividend of €2.80 1 for the fiscal year 2024. The coupon will be detached on June 3, and the dividend will be paid from June 5, 2025;

for the fiscal year 2024. The coupon will be detached on June 3, and the dividend will be paid from June 5, 2025; The renewal of the mandate of Mrs. Brigitte Forestier and the appointment of Mr. Eric Rondolat as Director;

Approval of the 2024 remuneration components and the 2025 remuneration policy for all corporate officers.

Lastly, on the recommendation of the Governance and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors, which met at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, appointed Mr. Eric Rondolat as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee, and the Strategic and CSR Committee.

The composition of the committees is now as follows:

Audit and Compliance Committee: Catherine Pourre (Chair), François Mirallié, Adeline Lemaire, Eric Rondolat;

Governance and Remuneration Committee: Jean-Pierre Duprieu (Chair), Damarys Braida, Caroline Chevalley, Brigitte Forestier, Catherine Pourre;

Strategic and CSR Committee: Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise (Chair), William Gairard, Adeline Lemaire, Thierry Lescure, Catherine Pourre, Eric Rondolat.

The replay of the Shareholders' Meeting is available at: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/general-meeting.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days on that same section of the website.

Next key dates 2025

23 July after market closes H1 2025 sales and results 23 October after market closes 9M 2025 sales and financial data

You can also find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

SEB S.A.

1 The dividend will be raised to 3.08 euros per share for shares benefiting from the loyalty bonus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521298201/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations



Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept



Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron



comfin@groupeseb.com



Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations



Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department



Cathy Pianon

Florence Candianides

Marie Leroy



presse@groupeseb.com



Tel. 33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03

Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 98 60

Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53



Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac



caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr



Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70