Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 15:36
43,490 Euro
-1,92 % -0,850
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 20:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Releases Inaugural TNFD Report, Advancing Global Leadership in Sustainability and Nature Transparency

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / International Paper has released our first TNFD report, reaffirming our commitment to sustainability and transparency. By integrating nature-related financial disclosures, we're continuing our commitment to building a better future. Get it here: https://www.internationalpaper.com/reports

International Paper (IP) is a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, employing more than 65,000 team members and serving customers around the world from operations in more than 30 countries. With a long legacy of forestland ownership, and as one of the world's largest users of wood fiber, we are deeply connected to the natural world and forest ecosystems. We know that working forests support biodiversity conservation by providing diverse habitats that support a wide range of plant and animal species. Water and forest resources are essential not only for production processes but also for maintaining the broader ecosystem

Our sustainability reports have been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and have consistently tracked our progress toward these goals and targets since 2019.This report aligns our reporting practices with the Taskforce on Nature related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, enhancing transparency in communicating our ongoing actions to protect nature. The TNFD framework provides a comprehensive approach for organizations to assess, report, and act on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities. As an early adopter of this framework, we pledged to make our first disclosure for the 2024 financial year, a commitment announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2024. To learn more about sustainability at IP, visit our website.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/international-paper-releases-inaugural-tnfd-report-advancing-global-le-1030533

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
