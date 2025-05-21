Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2F6 | ISIN: US00902F3038 | Ticker-Symbol: FZX
NASDAQ
21.05.25 | 20:30
0,502 US-Dollar
-3,65 % -0,019
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AINOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AINOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 20:38 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AINOS Signs Long-Form Interview and National TV Commercial Agreement with New to The Street

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic media partnership will amplify AINOS's brand and innovation story across major financial networks and digital platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / AINOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD), a diversified biotech and AI-driven diagnostics company, has signed a long-form broadcast and commercial media agreement with New to The Street, a leading provider of televised investor communications. As part of the agreement, AINOS will be featured in monthly long-form interview segments and nationally broadcast commercials across:

  • CNBC

  • FOX Business

  • Bloomberg Television

  • New to The Street's YouTube channel, with 2.51 million subscribers and growing

The content will spotlight AINOS's leadership, product pipeline, and forward-looking strategy to a broad base of retail and institutional investors.

"We're excited to partner with New to The Street to elevate our story at a time of rapid growth," said [AINOS Executive Name/Title]. "With national TV exposure and recurring digital placement, this agreement provides a powerful platform to reach investors globally."

New to The Street, known for its televised presence at the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite, has helped hundreds of emerging growth companies expand visibility through a combination of earned, sponsored, and digital media.

The AINOS campaign will also include a custom segment intro, with recurring broadcast features and cross-platform exposure across NTTS's investor-focused ecosystem.

"We're proud to welcome AINOS to our expanding lineup of innovators," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "Their science-first approach and strategic outlook make them a natural fit for our audience and broadcast platforms."

The first segment is scheduled to air in June 2025, with subsequent features rolling out monthly.

For media inquiries, contact:

Monica Brennan
Media Relations - New to The Street
monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ainos-nasdaq-aimd-signs-long-form-interview-and-national-tv-commercial-agreeme-1030539

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.