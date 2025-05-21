AINOS Signs Long-Form Interview and National TV Commercial Agreement with New to The Street

Strategic media partnership will amplify AINOS's brand and innovation story across major financial networks and digital platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / AINOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD), a diversified biotech and AI-driven diagnostics company, has signed a long-form broadcast and commercial media agreement with New to The Street, a leading provider of televised investor communications. As part of the agreement, AINOS will be featured in monthly long-form interview segments and nationally broadcast commercials across:

CNBC

FOX Business

Bloomberg Television

New to The Street's YouTube channel, with 2.51 million subscribers and growing

The content will spotlight AINOS's leadership, product pipeline, and forward-looking strategy to a broad base of retail and institutional investors.

"We're excited to partner with New to The Street to elevate our story at a time of rapid growth," said [AINOS Executive Name/Title]. "With national TV exposure and recurring digital placement, this agreement provides a powerful platform to reach investors globally."

New to The Street, known for its televised presence at the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite, has helped hundreds of emerging growth companies expand visibility through a combination of earned, sponsored, and digital media.

The AINOS campaign will also include a custom segment intro, with recurring broadcast features and cross-platform exposure across NTTS's investor-focused ecosystem.

"We're proud to welcome AINOS to our expanding lineup of innovators," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "Their science-first approach and strategic outlook make them a natural fit for our audience and broadcast platforms."

The first segment is scheduled to air in June 2025, with subsequent features rolling out monthly.

For media inquiries, contact:

Monica Brennan

Media Relations - New to The Street

monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ainos-nasdaq-aimd-signs-long-form-interview-and-national-tv-commercial-agreeme-1030539