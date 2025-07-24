Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos' SmellTech Platform AI Nose as Foundational AI Innovation

AI Nose delivers accuracy and versatility, driving scalable growth across healthcare, industrial and robotics markets

Technology, data moat, and strategic partnerships position Ainos for accelerated commercial readiness and expansion

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research has published a recap of its recent Small-Cap Spotlight podcast. The report highlights the Company's AI Nose platform, an advanced smell digitization technology powered by artificial intelligence and built on over a decade of innovation, a deep data moat, strategic partnerships, and a clear commercialization roadmap. The report identifies AI Nose as a foundational innovation in olfactory AI, a rapidly emerging and underdeveloped frontier within the sensory AI landscape.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI Nose establishes olfactory AI as a powerful new tool for industrial intelligence, combining accuracy with adaptability: AI Nose delivers 90+% accuracy in distinguishing everyday scents, 85% in senior care environments, and 80% across 22 industrial scent types in semiconductor settings. Its AI model, smell language model (SLM), improves with each use, creating a powerful data-driven flywheel effect that can support scalable deployment across multiple high-growth verticals.

Early-mover innovation and data moat cement AI Nose's distinct competitive edge in smell digitization: While most AI innovation has focused on vision and voice, Ainos positions smell as a high-impact, underdeveloped frontier. Built on over a decade of technical innovation and a growing scent dataset, AI Nose combines advanced calibration, high-precision signal processing, and custom sensor arrays into a powerful scent sensing platform. Originally developed for medical use, the platform has expanded into robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, and industrial automation, positioning it as a frontrunner in the fast-emerging field of olfactory AI.

Strategic partnerships fuel commercial scale-up across key verticals: Ainos is rapidly expanding AI Nose's market reach and accelerating commercialization through strategic alliances - with more likely to come. The Company sees Asia as a key launchpad given the region's strengths in electronic manufacturing services, semiconductors, automation and robotics. At the same time, Ainos welcomes partnership opportunities in the U.S. and Europe to support global commercialization.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_07202025

Those interested can listen to the full podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Water Tower Research's website.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

