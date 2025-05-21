BAWAG Group AG: BAWAG Group: Moody's affirms ratings and changes outlook from stable to positive

VIENNA, Austria - May 21, 2025 - Today, Moody's announced that it affirms the ratings of BAWAG P.S.K. and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit, senior unsecured, and long-term issuer ratings from stable to positive.

The positive outlook is a reflection of our to-be integrated recent acquisitions which show a steady business performance and could result in a sustainably improved financial profile.

The release of Moody's is available on our website https://www.bawaggroup.com .

David O'Leary, Chief Risk Officer of BAWAG Group, commented: "The change to a positive outlook is a testament to our strategy focused on sustainable growth, efficiency and maintaining a safe and secure balance sheet. While our strategy has been unchanged since 2012, with the recent acquisitions, our business profile with focus on DACH/NL region as well as Retail & SME had been enhanced. The improved outlook highlights the resilience and stability of our business, with increased profitability after our acquisitions."

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving our over 4 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need.

BAWAG Group's Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ir contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

Forward-looking statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BAWAG Group. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Neither BAWAG Group nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This report does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking "safe harbor provisions".

