KindlyMD, Inc: Nakamoto Holdings, Kindly MD, and Anchorage Digital Form Strategic Bitcoin Treasury Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Nakamoto Holdings Inc. ("Nakamoto"), Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) ("KindlyMD"), and Anchorage Digital today announced a strategic partnership to advance the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Through this partnership, Anchorage Digital, home to the only U.S. federally chartered digital asset bank, will provide exclusive custody and trading services to KindlyMD for its Bitcoin treasury operations once the merger with Nakamoto closes.

Nakamoto, a holding company founded by Bitcoin visionary David Bailey, and KindlyMD aim to establish a Bitcoin treasury strategy with their recently announced merger agreement. The parties secured approximately $710 million in financing, including approximately $510 million in a PIPE, marking the largest PIPE for any public crypto-related transaction.

"In the not-so-distant-future, the omission of Bitcoin on a balance sheet will be more glaring than its inclusion. Until then, companies like Nakamoto-KindlyMD are pioneering a new path forward-one in which Bitcoin is at the heart of corporate strategy."

- Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital

"Our goal is to bring Bitcoin to the center of global capital markets within a compliant, transparent structure. We are excited to partner with Anchorage Digital to implement our vision with the highest levels of security and battle-tested infrastructure and enable us to deliver sustained value to shareholders."

- David Bailey, Founder and CEO of Nakamoto Holdings Inc.

"By collaborating with Anchorage Digital, we are implementing our Bitcoin treasury strategy with the utmost standards in safety and security for our shareholders. Their institutional-grade platform allows us to confidently hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset as we look to unlock access to Bitcoin and drive value for the long term."

- Tim Pickett, CEO of KindlyMD

As the crypto partner of choice for corporations, Anchorage Digital provides a comprehensive platform, including bankruptcy-remote custody with legal segregation of client assets and firm funds. Through unparalleled security and a 24/7 trading desk with deep liquidity and competitive pricing, Anchorage Digital is enabling forward-looking leaders like Nakamoto and KindlyMD to advance Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset.

About Nakamoto

Nakamoto is a Bitcoin treasury company building a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native companies. Nakamoto plans to establish the first publicly traded conglomerate of Bitcoin companies by accumulating Bitcoin in its treasury and by leveraging its treasury to acquire and develop an ecosystem of Bitcoin companies across finance, media, advisory and more. The company aims to provide commercial and financial infrastructure for the next generation of capital markets. For more information, please visit nakamoto.com

About KindlyMD, Inc.

KindlyMD is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company redefining value-based care and patient-centered medical services. KindlyMD leverages data analysis to deliver evidence-based, personalized solutions in order to reduce opioid use, improve health outcomes faster, and provide algorithmic guidance on the use of alternative medicine in healthcare. KindlyMD provides a patient-focused healthcare experience that integrates traditional medical evaluation and management with mental health integration and compliant alternative medicine education and inclusion. It focuses on creating personalized care plans for each individual that get people back to work and life faster, reduce opioid use, and yield high patient satisfaction.

Its specialty outpatient clinical services are reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance contracts as well as offered on a fee-for-service basis. For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through custody, staking, trading, governance, settlement, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital New York, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

