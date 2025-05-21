Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a more safe, green and connected future, will present at the following events for the investment community:

UBS Auto and Auto Tech Conference

Wednesday, June 4, 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

2025 Wells Fargo Industrials Materials Conference

Tuesday, June 10, 9:30 a.m. Central Time

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Wednesday, June 11, 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time

A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future. Visit aptiv.com.

