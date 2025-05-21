Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a more safe, green and connected future, will present at the following events for the investment community:
UBS Auto and Auto Tech Conference
Wednesday, June 4, 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
2025 Wells Fargo Industrials Materials Conference
Tuesday, June 10, 9:30 a.m. Central Time
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Wednesday, June 11, 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time
A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future. Visit aptiv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521620346/en/
Contacts:
Betsy Frank
Investor Relations
betsy.frank@aptiv.com
Lisa Scalzo
Corporate Communications
lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com