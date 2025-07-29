Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a more safe, green and connected future, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, August 12 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future. Visit aptiv.com.

