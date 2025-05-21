Air T, Inc.: Air T Announces the Acquisition of Royal Aircraft Services by its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Mountain Air Cargo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is pleased to announce that Mountain Air Cargo (MAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary, has successfully completed the acquisition of Royal Aircraft Services in Hagerstown, MD. This strategic move strengthens MAC's commitment to providing top-tier aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, while expanding its capabilities and footprint in the aviation industry.

"Royal Aircraft Services has a long-standing reputation for excellence in aircraft maintenance and support," said Mike Bandalan, CEO of Mountain Air Cargo. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance operational efficiency and service quality for our valued partners. We look forward to integrating their expertise with our established MRO network."

Royal Aircraft Services will continue to operate under its existing name, maintaining its focus on delivering superior aircraft services. The partnership allows MAC to leverage Royal's specialized knowledge while enhancing operational capacity across key markets.

"Partnering with Mountain Air Cargo marks an exciting new chapter for Royal Aircraft Services," said Pamela and Austin Heffernan, longtime owners of Royal Aircraft Services. "With our shared commitment to aviation excellence, this transition will strengthen service capabilities and enhance value for Royal's customers and stakeholders. We are confident that under new ownership, Royal will continue to thrive and build on its legacy of quality and expertise."

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing and sales, commercial jet engines and parts, and corporate and other. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net. The information on our website is available for information purposes only and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN AIR CARGO INC.

Mountain Air Cargo (MAC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Air T Inc., is a leading provider of air cargo services and aircraft maintenance solutions. With over four decades of industry expertise, MAC operates a diverse fleet, including ATR and Cessna aircraft, to support domestic and international cargo operations. Committed to excellence, MAC delivers reliable, on-time service to major global logistics providers while maintaining FAA and EASA-certified maintenance repair overhaul (MRO) capabilities. With a reputation built on safety, precision, and customer satisfaction, MAC continues to expand its operational reach and service offerings in the aviation industry.

ABOUT ROYAL AIRCRAFT SERVICES, LLC

Royal Aircraft Services is a respected provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, known for its expertise in delivering high-quality solutions to the aviation industry. With a commitment to safety, precision, and operational excellence, Royal Aircraft Services supports a range of aircraft maintenance needs, ensuring reliability and efficiency for its clients. In addition to its comprehensive MRO capabilities, Royal Aircraft Services operates a FAA-certified aircraft painting facility, offering custom painting and refinishing services. With decades of experience and a dedicated team of aviation professionals, Royal Aircraft Services continues to uphold its reputation for technical expertise and customer-focused service, making it a trusted partner for aircraft operators and logistics providers.

