WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A major new study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that women who consume more high-quality carbohydrates and dietary fiber during midlife are significantly more likely to age in good health.Researchers analyzed data from 47,513 participants in the long-running Nurses' Health Study, tracking their diet and health outcomes over more than three decades.The study defined 'healthy aging' at age 70 as being free from 11 major chronic conditions including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease while also maintaining intact physical function, cognitive ability, and mental well-being.Women who consumed greater amounts of high-quality carbohydrates primarily from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes had 31 percent higher odds of healthy aging for every 10 percent increase in calorie intake from these sources.Dietary fiber, particularly from fruits, vegetables, and cereals, was also strongly associated with healthier aging, showing up to a 17 percent increased likelihood for each standard deviation of increased intake.Conversely, diets rich in refined carbohydrates and high glycemic index foods were linked to poorer outcomes, with up to a 24 percent reduction in the odds of healthy aging.Lead author Dr. Andres Ardisson Korat of Tufts University emphasized that these complex carbs are slower to digest, help regulate blood sugar, promote fullness, and are rich in fiber and nutrients. Experts unaffiliated with the study praised its large sample size and long follow-up, though they noted its limited diversity and reliance on older dietary data.Still, the findings strongly support the idea that making better carbohydrate choices in midlife can have lasting effects on health, mobility, and cognitive resilience in later years.