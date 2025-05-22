INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted marketing authorization for Kisunla (donanemab), an injection for intravenous infusion every four weeks to treat mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease in adults who are Apolipoprotein E ?4 heterozygotes or non-carriers.Kisunla is the first amyloid-targeting therapy for people with Alzheimer's registered in Australia and the only amyloid plaque-targeting therapy with evidence to support stopping therapy when amyloid plaques are removed.Amyloid is a protein produced naturally in the body that can clump together to create amyloid plaques. Kisunla can help remove the excessive buildup of amyloid plaques and help slow the cognitive and functional decline in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.Donanemab is now approved in the United States, Japan, China, United Kingdom, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Singapore, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico and Australia.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX