CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to a 3-week low of 84.82 against the yen, nearly a 3-week low of 1.9144 against the euro and a 2-day low of 1.0877 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.26, 1.9100 and 1.0842, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5921 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.5933.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 83.00 against the yen, 1.92 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 0.57 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX