TOKYO, May 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Motor) are conducting joint research to develop a medium-sized multirotor unmanned aerial vehicle (hereinafter "medium-sized UAV") capable of carrying a payload of 200 kilograms. The two companies have conducted a flight test of a hybrid-type medium-sized UAV equipped with a compact, lightweight power generating unit developed by Yamaha Motor,(Note) and will continue joint research with the aim of utilizing a hybrid power system to extend the cruising range of the medium-sized UAV.MHI is leveraging the technologies it has cultivated through aircraft development and manufacturing to develop medium-sized UAVs. In March 2024, MHI concluded an agreement with Yamaha Motor to conduct joint research on utilizing the power generating unit that the company had developed, with the aim of utilizing a hybrid power system to extend the cruising range.This joint research will confirm the feasibility of using a power generating unit to realize a medium-sized UAV with a cruising range of 200 km and a maximum payload of 200 kg.MHI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and testing of a hybrid-type medium-sized UAV based on technology that it has cultivated through aircraft development and manufacturing. Yamaha Motor is working to develop a compact and lightweight power generating unit by combining technologies for the small, high-power engines that it has cultivated in its two- and four-wheeled vehicle engine business, with the latest electric motor technology.In a flight test conducted in mid-April at MHI's research facility, a medium-sized UAV equipped with a power generation unit developed by Yamaha Motor successfully lifted off for the first time.The prototype from this research will be exhibited at the MHI booth at the Japan Drone 2025 expo to be held at Makuhari Messe (Mihama-ku, Chiba) on June 4 (Wed.) - 6 (Fri.).In the future, medium-sized UAVs are expected to be routinely used to transport relief supplies to isolated areas, which has been a challenge in an era of frequent disasters, as an alternative to trucks and ships to improve logistics efficiency on routes such as remote islands and mountainous areas where logistics volume is low, and to transport materials in mountainous areas that are difficult to access by car, such as for construction and repair work on transmission towers.MHI will continue to work to offer solutions to various challenges by using UAVs, and contribute to the realization of a safe, secure, and comfortable world.The hybrid type uses electric power generated by an engine to drive the electric motors on each rotor.Specifications of the Medium-Sized UAV- Payload (maximum): 200kg- Cruising range: 15km (battery type), 200km (hybrid type plan)- Dimensions: Overall length approx. 6m- Motive power: Battery type, Hybrid type- Ease of transport: Can be transported by truck to takeoff/landing points