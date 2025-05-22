BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen rose to more than a 2-week high of 143.15 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week high of 192.29 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 143.70 and 192.85, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 3-day high of 162.32 and a 2-day high of 173.72 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 162.84 and 174.20, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 140.00 against the greenback, 188.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the euro and 172.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX