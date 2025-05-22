ROBERTET HOLDS ITS FIRST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN GRASSE, FRANCE, AND PRESENTS ITS SEED TO SUCCESS 2030 STRATEGIC ROADMAP

Grasse, May 22, 2025 - Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances and flavors, today holds its first Capital Markets Day for financial analysts and institutional investors, in Grasse, France.

During the event, Jérôme Bruhat, Robertet's Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Executive Management team, will present the Robertet Group's fundamentals, its strategic roadmap and medium-term ambitions.

Philippe Maubert, Chairman of Robertet, commented: "Robertet is confidently pursuing its steady growth trajectory, building on the foundations that have made us so unique for the past 175 years - independence and leadership in natural ingredients. The arrival of new shareholders and the expansion of the Board of Directors, which will welcome a member of the fifth generation of the Maubert family at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, reflect a renewed momentum. This dynamic combines continuity and a long-term vision in support of sustainable growth."

Jérôme Bruhat, Robertet's Chief Executive Officer, added: "This first Capital Markets Day marks an important milestone for Robertet. We are presenting our 2030 roadmap and unveiling our "Seed to Success 2030" ambition: to achieve revenue of between €1.1 and €1.2 billion and gradually improve our profitability. To achieve this, we will draw on our innovation capabilities, global industrial footprint and ability to support a diverse customer base, from major brands to niche players. This trajectory is powered by the continued commitment of our teams."

Ambitions for 2030: "Seed to Success 2030"

At its Capital Markets Day, Robertet is outlining its ambitions for 2030 and setting out its trajectory. The Group expects to reach revenue of between €1.1 and €1.2 billion by 2030, representing an average annual growth rate of 5% to 7%, driven by a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

All four business divisions - Fragrances, Flavors, Raw Materials, and Health & Beauty - will contribute to this momentum, with the Health & Beauty division in particular expected to accelerate and double its contribution to revenue by 2030. Asia - including North Asia, South Asia and India - should account for nearly one-quarter of Group revenue by 2030. Robertet aims to increase its EBITDA margin to above 20% of revenue and stabilize its return on capital employed around 16%. Pre-acquisition free cash flow could reach between €105 and €115 million, underpinned by strict cost discipline and optimized working capital management.

Lastly, the Group's capital allocation strategy will remain balanced and centered on three priorities: maintaining a high level of industrial and digital investment, pursuing a targeted external growth strategy, and gradually increasing shareholder returns, in line with performance and the growth funding needs.

To achieve these objectives, Robertet will activate four key levers, as described below.

Expertise in natural ingredients and sustainability, driving the Group's competitive edge

For 175 years, Robertet has made natural ingredients the foundation of its strategy. Driven by its Seed to Scent® model, the Group relies on an integrated sourcing network across 60 countries and offers the most extensive portfolio of natural ingredients on the market, with over 10,000 references. This unique positioning aligns with growing global demand for traceable, premium products.

To assert its expertise as a pioneer in natural ingredients, Robertet is implementing a strategy that enhances plant resilience and quality, secures a diverse range and responsible sourcing base, develops environmentally friendly technologies and supports creators with exceptional natural raw materials.

In 2024, the Group reached a record level of 64 verified or certified CSR supply chains. Sales from its portfolio of over 250 certified products are expected to double by 2026.

Beyond certifications, Robertet is actively driving all aspects of environmental performance. Since 2020, the Group has reduced its carbon intensity (Scopes 1 & 2) by 34% and its water intensity by 36%, a trajectory it is pursuing through targeted investments in its priority subsidiaries.

In 2024, Robertet received the EcoVadis Platinum medal, placing it among the top 1% of companies globally in terms of CSR performance. The Group also plans to submit its new emissions reduction targets to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) in 2025.

Accelerating growth in new, high-potential markets

Since 2020, Robertet has expanded its global footprint with six new creation centers and five production sites, particularly in high-potential regions such as Brazil, Indonesia, China, Mexico and the Middle East. The acquisition of Sonarome in India marked an important milestone in strengthening the Group's presence in this key region, now supported by four sites and over 300 employees.

This strategy will continue and accelerate over the 2025-2030 period, prioritizing ten countries[1], primarily in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. These markets are expected to account for over 50% of the Group's growth, with a projected growth rate of 10%, twice that of the global flavors and fragrances market.

Targeted regional action plans will be implemented to develop high value-added segments, while a global integration plan will be rolled out to optimize synergies and achieve operational excellence.

Innovation as a catalyst for sustainable growth

Innovation, the historic driver of the Group's competitiveness, is anchored in three strategic pillars: Core Innovation, Augmented Naturality and Villa Blu. Robertet aims to accelerate the development of more disruptive and sustainable natural products across its entire value chain, from sourcing to extraction to creation. The Group is also investing in new agricultural and biotechnological approaches to secure high-performance biomass that is less vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Villa Blu, Robertet's dedicated natural innovation hub, plays a key role in scouting and adopting breakthrough innovations. Each year, around twenty start-ups are supported through the hub, enriching Robertet's innovation pipeline, reinforcing its entrepreneurial culture, and paving the way for new growth opportunities.

A global, agile and sustainable industrial platform supporting growth

With 31 sites across 18 countries, Robertet has built an industrial footprint designed to serve local market needs while supporting its global customers. Flexible, scalable and sustainable, this model enables the Group to meet complex demands with short lead times and a high level of customization.

Robertet will continue to expand its industrial operations with new projects in Indonesia, Mexico and India, while also upgrading its sites in the United Kingdom, the United States and China. The Group remains focused on increasing production capacity, automating processes and strengthening safety and quality standards across all facilities.

***

Speakers at the Capital Markets Day:

Jérôme Bruhat: Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer Julien Maubert: Raw Materials Division Director & Chief Sustainability Officer

Raw Materials Division Director & Chief Sustainability Officer Arthur Le Tourneur d'Ison: Chief Growth Officer

Chief Growth Officer Olivier Maubert: Health & Beauty Division Director, Chief Innovation Officer, President of Villa Blu by Robertet

Health & Beauty Division Director, Chief Innovation Officer, President of Villa Blu by Robertet Isabelle Pardies: Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Hervé Bellon: Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer Laurence Nhan: Sustainability Director

The presentation is available in the Financial Information section of the Robertet website.

Financial calendar

June 4, 2025: Annual General Meeting

July 25, 2025: Release of first-half 2025 revenue (unaudited)

September 11, 2025: First-half 2025 results press release

September 18, 2025: Publication of the 2025 half-year financial report

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1600 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 17 global creation centers. In 2024, the Robertet Group recorded total net revenue in excess of €807 million.

[1] India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the Philippines

